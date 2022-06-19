Letter to the editor: Smart Meter opt-outs available

NorthWestern Energy is currently installing Smart Meters (two-way Advanced Metering devices) in Montana. It is important that customers understand that they can opt-out of this installation.

In order to collect your minute-by-minute utility usage, Smart Meters will be radiating more intensely and frequently pulsed microwave radiation than your old meters. This design creates high levels of dirty electricity and they can catch on fire and explode more easily.

Medical researchers are calling this type of microwave radiation the ‘New Tobacco’ as these toxins are cumulative and cancer causing, and we will not be able to turn off our Smart Meters.

On Aug. 13, 2021, The U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit published its decision in a historic lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), stating that its outdated radiofrequency emissions guidelines do not protect the public from harm, and that they have completely ignored the large body of scientific evidence indicating harm and damage from this microwave radiation. The utility companies had been relying on the FCC’s negligent and inadequate safety guidelines to claim that Smart Meters were safe.

Since the evidence is irrefutable that this type of excessive radiation is harmful for public health, Utilities should not be charging an extra ‘opt-out’ fee. Since the evidence is irrefutable that Smart Meters are risky and harmful, and are being installed without fully informed consent, our Public Service Commissioners should enact a Moratorium on these untested devices until they can be proven to be safe.

Mae Woo

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0