Letter to the editor: Sneer and smear

Over the years I have moderated a number of debates for candidates running for office in Montana and discovered several things. There are candidates who deserved to be elected, there are candidates who don't deserve to be elected, and there is a dark side of politics.

In recent times things appear to have reached an all-time low. We are inundated with what I refer to as "sneer and smear" political advertising. While there are still some ads that don't fall into that category, in far too many instances instead of trying to convince us why we should vote for them, candidates are spending a disproportionate amount of their time and money demonizing their opponents. While they may think their negative ads will convince me to vote for them, all they have done is to convince me their message is little more than "I don't really have much to offer but trust me, my opponent is even worse."

At almost all levels we have witnessed really decent people and their families being victims of character assassination at the hands of opponents who apparently feel all is fair in the world of politics. It is not surprising that many people who would be excellent leaders refuse to run for office if it means subjecting them to this kind of abuse. The time may come when we no longer have "sneer and smear" political campaigns but at the moment about all we can do is recognize them for what they are.