Letter to the editor: Solutions require new ideas

I’m writing in regards to Randy Pinocci’s Nov. 11 opinion piece published by The Billings Gazette. I, too, congratulate all Montanans who won their races.

However, Mr. Pinocci’s editorial reeks of intellectual dishonesty. His statements about socialism are incorrect. The conditions he describes are the result of deregulated crony capitalism. The middle class has been under threat because of trickle-down economics; stagnant wages; jobs moving overseas; technology replacing workers; and the exorbitant costs of education, housing and healthcare. When corporations were regulated and taxed appropriately, a middle class thrived in the United States, bolstered by the New Deal, which is a hand up, not a hand-out.

We are now a divided state. To work together, we must resist the temptation to characterize opponents as “radical” or “elitist” — or to refer to the COVID-19 virus by a specific nationality. It is incumbent upon all of us to return civility to our public discourse, in order to debate ideas that benefit all Montanans.

I believe strongly Montana’s future will be resilient, productive and prosperous. We need new ideas to solve our 21st Century problems, not reliance on past solutions — which frankly have not worked. If they had, Mr. Pinocci’s “middle class left behind” thesis would be moot.