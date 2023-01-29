Letter to the editor: Solve temporary housing issue with fire watch

I find the recent issue regarding temporary housing for the homeless within area congregations in Billings a real head-scratcher. As a retired fire chief and former police officer, the answer to me seems quite obvious. Why can't the city simply require the posting of a 24-hour fire watch?

When an apartment complex, for example, has its alarm system under repair or maintenance, they do not require all the tenants to move out, they require a fire watch. This seems to me to be a fair, safe and equitable solution to what is at best, a temporary and low-risk problem. With an emergency evacuation plan in place and an on-site trained fire watch, the danger to occupants are reduced in comparison to that of sheltering in the streets. If you remove the life safety concerns, the church building is just a church building and your strategy and tactics remain the same.