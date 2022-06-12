Letter to the editor: Solving intractable gun problem takes time

“[Resolving intractable conflicts] takes time. John Paul Lederach once said that he almost got thrown out of a meeting in Northern Ireland regarding the conflict there when he suggested it might take them a long time to get out of the conflict as it had to get into it (centuries)...” — Peter T. Coleman, American social psychologist.

The American firearms issue has been intractable for more than a decade now, throughout most of this new century. Access to powerful firearms is beyond easy in some states, the Congress is stalemated in any action and the U.S. Supreme Court’s right-leaning judges are most likely to make access to guns even easier.

This intractable issue has a “firearm’s factor” and a “human factor.” One political party refuses gun legislation addressing firearm access but also stymies any government approaches to the “people part” of the problem with equal vigor. And it seems too many are too fearful to ever concede ground. The status quo of gun violence is tolerated with a naïve denialism that it’s all part of some “normality,” as long as one is not directly affected, and it’s the cost of some perception of American freedom.

So, if Americans find the will to address this problem rationally, to not assume that the market will solve it, and realize that only government action can be the effective vehicle to address the problem, will it take some 20 years to reduce the needless bloodshed in our nation?

Erwin Curry

Missoula

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0