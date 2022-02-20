Letter to the editor: Some questions about electric vehicles

I have some questions regarding the mass push for switching to EV vehicles. I think there are some things our government and environmentalists have not considered.

Question 1. What is going to generate the power for 100,000 charging stations across the country the government wants to build? Will each one have a windmill or solar panel to generate the electricity or will they still use fossil fuel energy?

Question 2. Will the car owner have to pay for the use of the charging station, or is it free?

Question 3. What revenue source is going to replace the huge loss in gas tax, which pays for our roads and bridges?

Question 4. Montana is a very large state. The Federal Highway Administration wants charging stations every 50 miles on the interstate. Our rest areas or farther apart than that. Will there be a charging station along the side of the highway somewhere? And what are these people going to do for the hour it takes to charge their car.?

Just wondering. I have not heard any of the topics discussed regarding this mass conversion to EV vehicles.

Stephanie Halder

Billings

