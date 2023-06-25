I read with extreme sadness about the senseless deaths of two innocent people in Carbon County. Sadly, one of the men had called 911 in an attempt to help the motorcyclist who had crashed. Sgt. Kelly Carrington raced to help. Raced is the key word. When Carrington arrived, driving 113 miles per hour, he tragically killed both of the men. The coroner's inquest determined because of poor overcast driving conditions that Sgt. Carrington was cleared of any wrongdoing.
My question is this, if the conditions were that poor, why was the officer driving 113 miles per hour? The carelessness of Carrington's actions resulted in the deaths of two men. I pray for the families of Darren Shull and Jesse Beck, and hope that this tragedy makes even law enforcement personnel aware that speeding and reckless driving is a crime for everyone.
David Malloy
Billings