I read with extreme sadness about the senseless deaths of two innocent people in Carbon County. Sadly, one of the men had called 911 in an attempt to help the motorcyclist who had crashed. Sgt. Kelly Carrington raced to help. Raced is the key word. When Carrington arrived, driving 113 miles per hour, he tragically killed both of the men. The coroner's inquest determined because of poor overcast driving conditions that Sgt. Carrington was cleared of any wrongdoing.