Letter to the editor: St. V team made difficult situation bearable

We were not prepared to lose this beautiful soul, but the gracious and professional service that was given to her by Dr. Parker, registered nurses Jackie and Stephanie, and the whole team of medical professionals was a comfort to her and to us. Not only did they keep us informed of her condition through the days and nights she spent in the hospital, but they provided comfort and care to us as we sat in her room. There were so many of us, I’m sure we got in the way and asked the same questions over and over. But the medical team never made us feel unwelcome. They brought in a recliner so Dad could spend the night with Lucille and even brought us tea one night when we were chilly.