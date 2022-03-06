Letter to the editor: Stabbing suspect shouldn't have been released

On Feb. 23, the Billings Gazette reported a story regarding a stabbing incident that took place in the South Side of Billings . It was reported that the victim was stabbed multiple times, and crashed his vehicle while attempting to flee from a suspect so intent on wounding his victim that he physically jumped onto the hood of the fleeing vehicle. Although this story is nothing new for Billings, I have found it very disturbing that Standing Master Laurie Grygiel is allowing this maniac to be back out walking the streets after he posts a $5,000 bond. This is absolutely unacceptable.

For readers who are not familiar with bonds, this suspect can call a bondsman to post the bond, and will only need to cover 10 percent of the bond to be back out walking the streets. In other words, this violent homicidal person needs $500 to be let out of jail and walking the streets again. Violent crime is up 400 percent in Billings over the past five years. City officials are scrambling to determine why and how to fix the growing violent crime problem, and yet we have judges that set them free after trying to murder someone. This is beyond words and frankly disgusting. The only saving grace is knowing that the people of Billings elect their judges. Billings should remember where Standing Master Laurie Grygiel stands on matters concerning the safety of Billings residents.