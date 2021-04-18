Letter to the editor: Stakes are high for Billings Heights water board

This week, more than 10,000 Yellowstone County residents will receive ballots in the mail for the first election in decades for the Heights Water District Board. This is a vitally important election for the future of the Billings Heights and surrounding areas. The Heights needs a water utility that is transparent, open, and compliant with the law. We need a partner to work with businesses to encourage responsible growth and development in the Heights rather than seeing all the investment happen in other parts of Billings. Ratepayers deserve an organization that sincerely seeks public input, follows state procurement guidelines, and takes every reasonable action to minimize the risk of endless, costly lawsuits.
We ratepayers should not have to fight to get agendas and minutes, nor should we be in the dark when vacancies occur on the board. Montana has a proud tradition of open meetings and public participation in governmental operations — the Heights Water District should be committed to these same principles. In order to bring about these necessary changes, the board needs new leadership. It is time for a change. In the upcoming May 4 election, I am supporting Ming Cabrera, Dennis Cook, and Laura Drager. I encourage other voters to join me in supporting these excellent candidates.
Jennifer Owen
Billings