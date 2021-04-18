 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Stakes are high for Billings Heights water board

Letter to the editor: Stakes are high for Billings Heights water board

This week, more than 10,000 Yellowstone County residents will receive ballots in the mail for the first election in decades for the Heights Water District Board. This is a vitally important election for the future of the Billings Heights and surrounding areas. The Heights needs a water utility that is transparent, open, and compliant with the law. We need a partner to work with businesses to encourage responsible growth and development in the Heights rather than seeing all the investment happen in other parts of Billings. Ratepayers deserve an organization that sincerely seeks public input, follows state procurement guidelines, and takes every reasonable action to minimize the risk of endless, costly lawsuits.

We ratepayers should not have to fight to get agendas and minutes, nor should we be in the dark when vacancies occur on the board. Montana has a proud tradition of open meetings and public participation in governmental operations — the Heights Water District should be committed to these same principles. In order to bring about these necessary changes, the board needs new leadership. It is time for a change. In the upcoming May 4 election, I am supporting Ming Cabrera, Dennis Cook, and Laura Drager. I encourage other voters to join me in supporting these excellent candidates.

Jennifer Owen

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Republicans drunk with power
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Republicans drunk with power

Letter to the editor: The parties once treated each other "with congeniality and without rancor."

Note: The views expressed by letter writers do not necessarily reflect those of The Gazette. To submit a letter visit https://billingsgazette.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News