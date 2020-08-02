Letter to the editor: Stand up, protect MT wilderness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new Custer Gallatin National Forest Management Plan was published on July 9. It has been in the works for a couple years and the plan will have great impact on lands of southern Montana, including everything from the Madison Range, across the Gallatins, the Crazies, the Absaroka Beartooth and the Pryors to island areas in southeast Montana and western South Dakota. Sadly, most of the lands that need solid protection, irreplaceable landscapes, are not slated to receive it.

Montana enjoys an embarrassment of riches when it comes to beautiful places and signature wildlife. We face an uncertain future. In a time of changing climate, soaring population, economies moving to base their stability on mechanized/motorized recreation, historic advocacy groups compromising stances with industry funding sources, and science set aside for monetary gain, the wisest long-term solution is to prioritize watersheds, wildlife and wilderness. Wilderness protects our future. Without it, the Last Best Place becomes a vestige of its former self.