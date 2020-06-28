Letter to the editor: Start small?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congressman Greg Gianforte’s recommendation to “start small” in Montana counties pursuing Big Sky Passenger Rail is belittling, dismissive and divisive.

Backers of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority want to restart daily passenger rail connecting the most major cities of Montana. Gianforte thinks a launching pad would be a trainload of football fans between Bozeman and Missoula once or twice a year. What the heck! You’d think a congressman we pay would have a better prepared response. Start small? How about start smart, Greg?

Railroad is in the blood of most anyone with a family history in the Treasure State. Economies of counties and towns along the rail routes have risen and fallen with passenger rail service. Bring back passenger rail to the heart of Montana and life gets better for Montana small town travelers from Wibaux to Heron.

Jerry McDonald

Thompson Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0