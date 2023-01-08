Letter to the editor: Start square dancing in the new year

Surprise! No political commentary, just an invitation.

The Gazette suggested “Rock Your Resolution.” How about “Swing Your Resolution?” What resolution? More physical activity? Trading Facetime for face-to-face time? Diversifying and enriching your circle of friends? Trying something completely out of character? Square dance! It follows the Gazette tips:

1: Confront temptation…to make excuses. Old-timey music? Not always! Goofy costumes? Only if you want to! Two left feet? Even two left feet can walk in time with the music without tripping, most of the time. All old people? Locally that’s mostly true, but the energy of our youngsters boosts us; we want more! Healthy populations of young dancers thrive on the coasts; if they can do it, Billings can!

2: Tell your friends…better yet, bring ‘em!

3: Rewards: More activity, stamina, concentration, friends, activity you can enjoy all over the country and the world!

4: Challenges: New things are challenging, but success feels so good! Challenging stereotypes opens your mind.

5: Setbacks: Square dancing is a team activity; you help each other through the setbacks.

6: Commitment: Change in our lives needs to become routine. If a routine is fun, commitment becomes honest need.

Do the “SMART” things. Specifics: See squaredancemontana.com. Measure your progress as you learn. Achieve according to your energy level. If reasons are relevant to goals, you’ll continue! Time-framed: Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Jan. 12 and 19; sessions are introductory, then learn a little more each week.

“Join a square, make a circle of friends.”

Ann Hindley

Billings