The construction of the Laurel power plant was halted because Judge Moses ruled the Department of Environmental Quality needed a more thorough environmental assessment. What should actually be done is an environmental impact statement.

The state of Montana actively promotes the burning of fossil fuels, the main cause of climate change which we see evidence of every day. NorthWestern Energy conveys the message that if we want to keep the lights on we need to allow them to do what they want, where they want, and when they want, and our state government backs them up.

Reliability is a wonderful thing as long as it doesn’t pollute the air so badly that people can’t breathe when they go outside. When it comes to affordability, you can bet your bottom dollar the plant will be paid for with a rate increase to residential customers, but not business customers.

Some believe that groups who are suing should cover the cost of litigation as well as delays in construction. The truth is that our Legislature is clogging up the court system by passing laws that are unconstitutional.

Shouldn’t a company have to obtain required zoning changes before construction, not after? Take a look at what Colorado is doing, they will not be burning coal past 2030 and they expect to receive $1.8 billion in grant money for renewables.

If we as Montana citizens do no change this narrative, future generations will pay the price in unconscionable and unfathomable ways.

Barbara A. S. Emineth

Laurel