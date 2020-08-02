Letter to the editor: State Games aren't Trump rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Sky State Games are not a Trump rally and it’s doubtful that most athletes appreciate them becoming one. Obviously, Deb Greenough, who opened BSSG wearing a Trump 2020 mask, disagrees.

No one is thrilled to have their life disrupted by COVID-19, but COVID-19 doesn’t care. It only respects recommended preventive measures like physical distancing and mask wearing. Any political posturing that discourages preventive steps is not only silly but dangerous.

Not only did Greenough make a political statement in a non-political venue, but he did so to support a president whose irresponsibility in confronting COVID-19 and wishful thinking about its spread led it to become more widespread in the U.S. than virtually any other country, and in an ironic twist, pushed Greenough into the spotlight, as the original torch lighter, Sam Schultz, was unable to attend the event because his girlfriend had symptoms of COVID-19 and he was awaiting tests. I suspect though that this irony was lost on Deb Greenough.