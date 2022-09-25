Letter to the editor: State leaders' fixate on the "southern border" while ignoring other more deadly issues

Senator Daines, Governor Gianforte, Attorney General Knudsen and Congressman Rosendale recently held a press conference in Bozeman. Their issue was the trafficking of fentanyl from the "southern border." According to them, a total of 96 Montanans have died since 2021 from this illicit drug. This is bad, but worse things should command their attention, even though they have nothing to do with the "southern border."

Since its inception in 2019, 3,025 unvaccinated Montanans have died from COVID. That's the equivalent of the total populations of the counties of Wibaux, Golden Valley, Treasure, and Petroleum, or all the citizens of Montana City.

Since 2021 through August 15, 2021, a total of 508 Montanans have died by suicide. Suicide does not discriminate by race, sex, age or ethnicity.

Finally, according to a 2019 article on gun violence in the United States, Montana held steady with an annual 228 deaths by guns.

May we count on our four Solons to hold a press conference about these issues during which they will reveal their plans to address them? Or is that asking too much since these concerns have nothing to do with the "southern border."

John C. Board

Helena