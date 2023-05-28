Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Summer is expensive.

Many Montana parents work in low-wage jobs and struggle to afford summer child care. If you have multiple children, paying for summer camps or babysitters can quickly eat up your entire earnings.

For families who struggle to make ends meet, putting food on the table during the summer can be an additional challenge. Free and reduced price lunches help thousands of families during the school year, but the summer months leave a large gap. After paying for child care, there is not much left over.

Summer hunger has long been an issue, and the federal government has finally taken steps to address it by providing food assistance for low-income families during the summer months. Federally funded summer EBT began in 2021, and will continue to be an option in states where these funds are accepted. As a parent, I hope the state will act quickly to help hungry kids in our community.

There’s no reason to let children down this summer.

Kimberly Feig

Helena