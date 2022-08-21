Letter to the editor: State needs to give money back to the people who paid it

What would you say to a mechanic who overcharged you for transmission work, then told you that there were lots of worthy projects around the shop where he was going to use the extra money?

The current state budget surplus might run to nearly $2 billion. Something that I did not know until recently is that the state has a few rainy-day funds totaling around $850 million. Remember, that is in addition to the current surplus. Also, sufficient money was set aside in the last session to pay for a 10-day special session and this special session should only require a few days.

A prominent politician in the state argued that returning the money to the rightful owners would be ‘inflationary’. The people need the tax money now in order to combat the inflation imposed on the nation by the Federal government. I seriously doubt that a billion dollars spent in Montana would have much inflationary effect considering the trillions of dollars handed out over the course of the last few years.

It seems to me that there are no remaining excuses. The Legislature needs to meet in special session and give the money back to the people who paid it. I would advocate giving every dime of tax money back over and above the amount that the state said that they would need.

Legislators hold positions of trust. After the good work done by the Legislature last session, it would be a shame to break that trust.

Lee Deming

Laurel