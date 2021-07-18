Letter to the editor: State Supreme Court biased

Headline: "Montana Supreme Court unanimously invalidates GOP subpoena for court records." Did anyone ever think Mike McGrath and his cohorts would have done anything else with the majority of the justices being appointed by a Democrat governor?

I read some of the "emails" of the justices when they were first made transparent via the local media, and there was clearly language and statements that would indicate a political bias within our justice system. One example would be Beth McLaughlin's (court administrator) involvement with the Judges Associations lobbyists.

Another example is Justice Dirk Sandefur's scathing three-page rant of how dare the people's elected Legislature ask McGrath and his fellow justices to make their actions as Supreme Court justices transparent to the people of Montana. Seems like the liberal Democrat idiocy does not realize these terrible GOP'ers are the voice of many Montana voters, and we demand the right to monitor if there is a political bias within our courts. I applaud attorney general Knudsen, our Legislature, and Gov. Gianforte for their efforts ensuring McGrath and the Montana Supreme Court interprets according to law and not their personal and political ideologies. We also need a more efficient procedure for replacing a justice official if they are found in neglect of their duty.