Letter to the editor: States trampling religious freedom

Our country is faced with an assault on religious freedom. This freedom is granted to citizens in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Governing bodies by a writ cannot prohibit the free exercise or abridge religious assemblage. You should not be able to ticket drive-in worshipers in church parking lot. There are those who religion from the public sphere at every opportunity. States and other administrative bodies at the local level have limited rights to infringe on religious freedom even in times of national emergencies like COVID-19. If overreach occurs, the citizens will protest as they did in the State of Michigan. Who says, I can't buy a gallon of paint or go fishing? Don't screw with civil liberties or private property rights.