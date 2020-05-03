Letter to the editor: States trampling religious freedom

Our country is faced with an assault on religious freedom. This freedom is granted to citizens in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Governing bodies by a writ cannot prohibit the free exercise or abridge religious assemblage. You should not be able to ticket drive-in worshipers in church parking lot. There are those who religion from the public sphere at every opportunity. States and other administrative bodies at the local level have limited rights to infringe on religious freedom even in times of national emergencies like COVID-19. If overreach occurs, the citizens will protest as they did in the State of Michigan. Who says, I can't buy a gallon of paint or go fishing? Don't screw with civil liberties or private property rights.
Religion is being trampled on by a secularist movement bent on destroying religious belief. This trend is a further assault on traditional values and morals. We are a divided country when it comes to how daily news is reported — no middle ground, while the cultural war continues to expand. Look what is going on in the entertainment industry with senseless violence on TV. What is being taught to our young people and at the university level? No basic constitution or civic lessons being taught, that's for sure. Welcome to the new normal, it's going to be a bumpy ride.
George Page
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!