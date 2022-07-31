Letter to the editor: Stealing from seniors is cruel

I grew up in Billings, and was recently home to visit my elderly mother. The day after we left someone stole three of the four tires off mom's car and replaced them with their old flat worn-out ones. She lives in an apartment with a covered parking stall. She is the kindest, sweetest person you could ever know. She lives on a meager, limited income.

So my question for the people of Billings is: What is wrong with you people stealing from our seniors with no regard or respect for them or their limited incomes.

I know times are getting tough, but to steal from our elderly? For those who stole them, I hope you're real proud of yourselves. Remember when someone steals from your elderly mother, and remember it's what you did to someone else's mother. Remember the pain and heartache you caused someone else. Remember everything comes full circle and when you get yours, you have only yourself to blame and you better not gripe or complain.

I am so angry at those individuals and would wish terrible things upon them, but my sweet mother would not want me to do so. It frustrates me as I live over 3,500 miles away and was unable to assist her. My gratitude goes out to her apartment owner and the maintenance man who assisted her in her time of need. I hope that their kindness is returned 1,000-fold. Thank you for letting me say my peace. Mahalo nui loa.

Robert Watson

Keaau, Hawaii