Letter to the editor: Step down, Representative

Letter to the editor: Step down, Representative

{{featured_button_text}}

I am completely for fighting for the political party that I associate with until the hypocrisy is point blank in your face. I am urging Rep. Jessica Karjala to step down from her election. At this time last year, Democrats were angry with Trump for blocking critics from his Twitter account. After a dispute between Rep. Karjala and me, the House District 48 representative took to blocking me on both her personal and political Facebook pages. All of this due to Rep. Karjala no longer wanting anyone to use the term "Karen" to classify angry middle-aged women. I say to you, Representative Karjala, as one of your constituents I would really hope you have some bigger battles for us than fighting against the term "Karen."

Amelia Marquez

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News