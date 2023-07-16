Thank you to all the folks who showed up and spoke up for freedom and against censorship at the recent, last-minute library board meeting regarding access to library materials. Many of us were not able to attend or were not aware of the meeting.

For the folks worried about content their children might have access to when selecting materials to borrow from the public library, I would suggest you use your parental rights to look at the materials before you check them out. One might even suggest that is your duty as a good parent.

It seems you have little regard or trust of trained educators, their motives and professionalism. I am very tired of a handful of loud, agenda-driven people taking up so much oxygen when there is such a real need for curiosity and understanding.

Thank you, again to all those who recognize that democracy depends on an informed citizenry. That means learning about the world and understanding that stifling expression is no path to liberty.

Candace Forrette

Billings