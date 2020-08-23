Letter to the editor: Stop asking teachers, families to risk their lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a spouse of a high school teacher, my family is terrified and anxious about the reopening of high schools. Billings Public Schools rightfully chose the safe option and closed schools when COVID-19 cases were climbing in March. So why are we opening crowded high schools in August? Does it really seem like the intelligent, compassionate and caring community choice to open when cases have skyrocketed over the summer and Yellowstone County now has the most cases in Montana? My answer and the answer of my community in Billings is no.

BPS' lack of preparation and lack of care for the safety of students, teachers and staff is incredibly frustrating and terrifying. Will BPS be providing counseling and support when the educators, students and staff in our families get sick with COVID-19, or worse, die from COVID-19? Will we have to wait until people die or become ill before BPS takes action? Will everyone working, learning and adjacent to schools live on a roller coaster of re-openings and closures?

Please, please, BPS, do the safe choice and delay school opening or switch to an online model.