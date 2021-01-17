Letter to the editor: Stop politics in transgender issues

Medical professionals, not politicians, should decide what medical care is in the best interest of transgender youth in Montana. HB 113, introduced in the Montana House of Representatives, would prohibit pediatricians from providing evidence-based gender affirming health care to transgender youth and would levy a fine against pediatricians who provide necessary care. Over half of all youth who are transgender will consider suicide, and about a third of them actually attempt suicide. Research has consistently shown that gender-affirming medical care greatly decreases the risk of suicide. Under HB 113, medical professionals would no longer be able to provide a standard of care to these individuals and risk violating the Hippocratic Oath. So I ask my neighbors, what do we want to be as a community? I pray for a Montana that stands up for the most vulnerable in our society and that follows evidence-based medicine. If you feel the same urgency that I do, please call and email your representatives and tell them to vote no on HB 113.