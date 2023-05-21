By month’s end, the World Health Organization (WHO), is planning to make policy changes which would have significant impacts on America and the other 193 member countries worldwide. WHO is the health-advisory agency of the United Nations, and a puppet of the CCP.

The Biden administration, without congressional authority, has willingly agreed to give up America’s sovereignty by allowing WHO to make all decisions involving future pandemics or anything they deem an emergency (i.e., the climate-alarmist cult could demand that “climate change” is an emergency). If this happens, these changes cannot be rescinded.

The WHO has plans to require all citizens to have an individual QR type-code on their cellphones, which would digitally contain an individual’s personal, financial, and health care information. WHO would have control of each person’s finances and freedom to travel.

China already holds their citizens “hostage” with similar restrictions, and we witnessed how Canada froze their citizens’ bank accounts during the trucker protests last year. If one doesn’t comply, your movement would be restricted, or your finances would be monitored/regulated. WHO would have the power to shut down businesses, schools, churches, or mandate vaccines since they would have the authority to declare any situation a “health emergency” and it could last for decades.

This planned power transfer to WHO would be the first step toward a totalitarian, one-world government with China ultimately in charge, and the Biden administration is in favor of this radical transformation. This isn't a partisan issue. Spread the word to help stop this.

Cam Browne

Billings