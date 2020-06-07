Letter to the editor: Stop pseudo-security on reservation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an enrolled member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, I am appalled at what is occurring on our reservation. It has become overrun by pseudo-security posing as a COVID-19 response team. Granted there are individuals who are a part of this team who do the right thing daily, but another faction has gone on a vigilante type spree. They are apprehending tribal members as if they have police authority and portraying an intimidating menace among the community. They have used intimidating processes to imply they are “securing the homeland” but it has just become the Wild West again.

Just recently a family member of mine was assaulted by this group of vigilantes for stating his opinion and recording their actions. When and where does this madness end, and when will an order of social justice change what is happening on my reservation? The reservation has its own tribal government that is slowly being dismantled by this group and there is no sense of safety or social peace as they run around intimidating tribal members.

This needs to be brought to others attention. I feel that they will hurt someone or something more drastic may come of this and it will be too late to rectify and get the tribe moving forward. I am just a humble tribal member and I am also aware that there are two sides to a story. I want to put my side out there and those acting above the law to be held accountable.