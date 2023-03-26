Our governor is telling us, the aging, to more or less shelter in place. Many of us don’t have or cannot afford that luxury. As for me I live in an apartment. I ask myself, can I foresee being here another 20 years? I cannot afford any other options with the state of the economy, which I don’t see pivoting in our favor. It’s hard enough eking out a living. Lest we forget the homeless, they age out on the streets then?

I have a small family and when the time comes I do believe they would step up, even though it would be a daunting task. Hypothetically, what if I needed more care than they could provide, with all the cuts of Medicare and Medicaid?

I implore you through the powers that be to do something proactive. We are not just a number or statistic. What stand would you take if it was your own family? Oh that’s right, you're in a different league than we are. This must become a top priority. Stop relegating our population to the back burner. We deserve better!

Jennie Bodine

Billings