Letter to the editor: Stop selling guns to people with health problems

When the former FedEx employee bought a shotgun, his mother called the police and told them he had a mental health problem. So, the police went to his house and had a talk with him and his mother and when they left they took the gun with them.
A few days later, the young man bought an assault rifle and when nothing happened, he returned to the store and bought another assault rifle. And, again when nothing happened, he went to the FedEx building where he had worked and killed eight people, and then himself.
The police knew about his health problems and for whatever reason they did nothing about making sure he could not buy another gun. This is where Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte and I disagree. They say it is OK to have a health problem and still be able to buy a gun and no reason for stronger gun laws.
Ron Kuneff
Billings