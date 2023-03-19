The drug companies are at it again. Last year, seniors were charged the largest Medicare Plan B premium jump in history because the drug Aduhelm came to market to fight Alzheimer's Disease. At a cost of $56,000 annually. After much protest, Biogen lowered the price to $26,000. In the meantime, Aduhelm was found to have negligible effects on patients with Alzheimer disease.

According to the most recent AARP Bulletin, Biogen and another company are coming out with a new drug, Lecanemab that shows promise in fighting the disease. They are trying to get it to market without thorough testing because the "the data is promising." The cost promises another huge jump in Medicare Plan B premiums, too, as this drug will cost $26,000 annually.

I submit that Biogen wants to get it on the market before the drug prices are reined in in 2025, when no individual will have to pay more than $2,000 annually for any drug they use.

In the meantime, contact your senators and representatives and tell them to stop this money grab. Otherwise look for Medicare B premiums to give us another nasty jolt come 2024. And keep in mind this drug still needs extensive testing to prove its worth.

Larry Cunningham

Billings