Letter to the editor: Stop the panic

Every day the shutdown continues, more small businesses will fail and never reopen. Was it smart to shut down? Yes. Does it make sense still? No, because the daily State Library update shows just 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the entire state, and 11 (.00004% of the population) new cases! The fact is that this pandemic peaked back on March 26, and has spiked down ever since.
Please! Stop the panic, and open the economy before we find most of our stores and restaurants on Main Street shut forever. 1929 is on our doorstep.
Nick Chickering
Whitefish
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!