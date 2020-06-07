Letter to the editor: Stop the speeders

Every resident who lives on Broadwater Avenue between 24th Street West and Vermillion Drive deals with drivers thinking this is their personal ¼-mile strip for racing. There are kids and pets that live here and all it would take is a ball to roll out on the street in front of a motorcycle to become a deadly situation. Everything from trucks to motorcycles and the motorcycles are riding on one wheel doing high speeds. Something needs to be done so we can have a quite safe street again.