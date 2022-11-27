Letter to the editor: Stop the violent rhetoric

Republican leaders, do not just offer your prayers for victims of gun violence. Your intolerance of those who differ from you foments that violence. Freedom of religion, that you seem to support, means freedom to choose religions other than yours.

This freedom demands tolerance. Such tolerance, derived from your deep belief in liberty, ought to extend to the LGBTQ2S community. We are going to continue resisting your hateful words, which encourage hateful acts. Violent rhetoric has no place in a free society. Please repent while you still can. Only you can stop the violence. Speak out against it, and be voices for liberty and justice for all, as that is what we all deserve.