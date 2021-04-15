Letter to the editor: Stop vilifying women who choose abortion

Once again, a bill banning abortions has thankfully been voted down in the Montana Senate, failing to get the necessary two thirds majority support. I’ve never had an abortion but remember what it was like 50 or more years ago before the birth control pill when abortion was illegal and unsafe. Many died from botched abortions. I’ve known wonderful women who were victims of rape or unwanted pregnancies who tried desperate measures to abort, often putting their own lives at risk. Women don’t casually, purposely get pregnant just for the “fun” of it, only to then have an abortion.

If the average woman is fertile for 40 years, that’s 480 months when pregnancy is possible. 40 years of constantly having to monitor their bodies, being careful, doing whatever they can to avoid pregnancy except when they want to be pregnant. Effective birth control methods are wonderful, but occasionally even they aren’t perfect. The majority of legal abortions are done at very early stages. Later term abortions are done rarely and only under difficult circumstances. Yet if an unplanned or medically dangerous pregnancy happens, are women to be forced to continue a pregnancy? Do they suffer the consequences while men get off scot free? There’s an old saying among women, “If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament.” Let’s stop vilifying women who choose abortion. It could happen to your mother, your wife, your daughter. Do NOT let us go back to the dark ages before abortion was legal.