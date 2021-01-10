Letter to the Editor: Strength in community

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic the Billings community should be proud of our leaders and community. Today our country reported a record high number of deaths but in Billings the rates of infection markedly improved from our November peak. John Felton, our county health officer; Greg Holzman, our state medical officer; Mayor Bill Cole, and Gov. Steve Bullock deserve our deepest thanks and appreciation for finding the balance between preventing illness and death, and preserving the economy and individual liberty.

As we are now seeing the post-Christmas rise in infections and deaths we are reminded that the fight isn't over. Our ICU remains at 150% capacity. Science has given us the knowledge and tools to win this fight. We know how to protect each other, and the economy, through aggressive use of masking and judicious practice of physical distancing. Personal freedom is nothing without personal and social responsibility. The end is in sight now that highly effective vaccines are being distributed. If we do this right, we can minimize death and disease, preserve the economy, and properly balance individual freedom with the good of the community. If we do it wrong, many of our loved ones will die needlessly, or we will needlessly lose businesses and jobs.