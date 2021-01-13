Letter to the editor: Stroking the flames of division

Rep. Matt Rosendale, your comments released this week made clear you side with the anti-democratic mob that stormed our Capitol. By including partisan, divisive rhetoric, you effectively made your point. A murderous, violent mob has your respect, your constituents do not. Like my fellow Montanans, I value the democratic principles and ideals outlined in our great nation's Constitution.

By refusing to condemn the extremist group that desecrated our Capitol, you seek to further divide Americans instead of protecting us from violent mobs. Your duty is to Americans and not to a small faction of extremists. You further stroke the flames of division when our democracy slowly falls into crisis after crisis. That is not the hallmark of a great leader. From your words it's clear that you have ceased to believe in the democratic principles of truth, justice, freedom, independence, and prosperity. You have sided with a mob that promotes hate, false narratives, violence, and repression of freedom.