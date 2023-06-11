Many reading this letter will have fond memories of attending the American Legion Boys State or the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State. For more than 50 years, the American Legion and Auxiliary have been dedicated to promoting patriotism, civic engagement, and leadership development through these annual sessions in nonpartisan and experiential ways.

Sadly, many of today's youth will never have the memories and friendships formed through this important program, as the number of students attending has seriously declined. It would be a shame to let this important program be lost to history.

Students who have completed their junior year of high school, are recommended by their school counselor and principal, and are sponsored by a Legion post or Auxiliary unit are eligible. Delegates learn about political processes, with many running for election to various government offices, serving in a mock legislative session, and often a mock court trial. Held in Helena, delegates visit the capitol and meet with public officials. Delegates also choose a representative who goes on to attend Girls or Boys Nation in Washington D.C.

This year's session in Helena is being held July 2-5, 2023. Anyone interested in participating should go to the website: mtlegion.org, click on Programs, the Boys and Girls State link, then the red button to register to attend.

Joy Mariska

Billings