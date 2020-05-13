Letter to the editor: Subscription too costly

I have been subscribing to The Billings Gazette for 15 years and recently got my renewal notice. The price for seven days a week has now doubled. I was told when I called the paper that this was due to production costs. They have doubled?
I find this completely outrageous. You are acting like the cable company because you have a monopoly. You are going to lose a lot of longtime customers like myself.
Good luck with your new game plan — you are going to need it.
Joe Morand
Billings
