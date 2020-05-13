Letter to the editor: Subscription too costly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have been subscribing to The Billings Gazette for 15 years and recently got my renewal notice. The price for seven days a week has now doubled. I was told when I called the paper that this was due to production costs. They have doubled?

I find this completely outrageous. You are acting like the cable company because you have a monopoly. You are going to lose a lot of longtime customers like myself.

Good luck with your new game plan — you are going to need it.

Joe Morand

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0