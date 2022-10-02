Letter to the editor: Support Big Snowy Mountains WMA

The proposed Big Snowy Wildlife Management Area now advances to the State Land Board after receiving unanimous support from the Fish and Wildlife Commission. This acquisition will create a 5,677-acre wildlife management area and open access to tens of thousands of additional public lands along the southern face of the Big Snowy Mountains in central Montana.

During the Aug. 25, Commission meeting, region 5 Commissioner Brian Cebul, spoke enthusiastically about the acquisition and highlighted the impeccable collaboration and hard work put in between state biologists and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. RMEF should be commended for helping usher the project alongside the landowner, Shodair Children's Hospital. Shodair has shown tremendous goodwill and patience to ensure this property ends up in the public's hands for the benefit of future generations.

The state land board needs to be made aware how valuable this project is to Montanans. I encourage you to join me in asking the state land board to come together and make a bold unanimous decision to carry the Big Snowy Mountains WMA through to the finish line this fall.

The state land board in its entirety can be reached via email at landboard@mt.gov.

Mike Mershon

Billings