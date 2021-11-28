Letter to the editor: Support Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

On a map, the areas that would be protected by the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act don't look like a lot. They’re just lines drawn to separate another wilderness area from the proposed additions. Already, we have two wilderness areas in the general vicinity — the Bob Marshall and the Scapegoat.

But the map doesn’t give you everything; these plots of land are incredibly important, for environmental and social reasons. They protect tributaries and headwaters that are crucial to the flow of several rivers, like the Clearwater, which provides both habitat and recreation. This act would also help improve access for snowmobilers, hikers, and cyclists. In Montana, the biggest part of our economy comes from our incredible outdoors. Montanans are outside in every season, whether they’re hiking the gorgeous mountains that people travel across the country to see, or they are skiing and snowmobiling in the middle of winter because the cold cannot stop us. This act would be giving us all more areas to do the things that we love so much.