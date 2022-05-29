Letter to the editor: Support C-PACE to benefit your property

Commercial enterprises strive to reduce costs for the benefit of their consumers. Utility costs are necessary for operation but often result in the most significant inefficiencies: heating and air conditioning of empty rooms; lights left on over the weekend; drafty insulation; and water waste, to name a few. Property owners want to fix these problems for long-term savings, but the short-term costs can be prohibitive. C-PACE solves this problem by financing energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements on commercial property.

Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements, or C-PACE, is legislation that helps commercial property owners modify existing buildings to reduce energy costs. The owners identify an efficiency upgrade. C-PACE quantifies the energy savings obtained. Then, a financial entity utilizes the legislation to pay for the project. Local labor installs the upgrade. Owners generate savings while repaying the investment through an assessment of property taxes. Everybody wins!

This program is currently unavailable to Yellowstone County commercial property owners. Our County Commissioners must pass a resolution to enable the program in Yellowstone County. Park, Missoula, Cascade, Lincoln, Broadwater, and Gallatin Counties have already passed C-PACE). Let’s make Yellowstone County next on that list. This law is too practical to delay. Write to your Commissioners in support of C-PACE to benefit your property and community.

Philip Nordeck

Billings

