If you want your school board to reflect the partisan, censoring, culture-chaos-wars of our national politics, then go ahead and vote for the candidates endorsed by the Republican Party and Moms for Liberty (see Wikipedia.)

If you believe school board elections should remain non-partisan, vote for the following independent trustees who despite fake news and conspiracy theories rise to the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of our board meetings committed to liberty and justice for all students and not just the conservative view.

In this last best place, help us keep our Billings Public Schools free of political interference and agendas. Support candidates focused on helping ALL children learn, survive and thrive in our ever-changing world.

Please vote for Janna Hafer, Dr. Roger Santala, Tanya Ludwig and Brandi Seibel.

Karen Lazetich Moses

Billings