Letter to the editor: Support candidates who who back public education

After attending Monday night’s board meeting, I fear there’s much more at stake in this election than the date students graduate: What education will they receive?

Who will volunteer to be responsible for the policy and funding of 17,000 students if their board service means incessant harassment and threats?

Who will teach if speaking in support of a simple math adoption means facing the degradation of a hostile crowd and fearing the walk alone to their car?

What kind of education do we want?

If this keeps up what kind of education will our children get?

Do we want to burn books or learn from them? Censure Ideas or explore them? Critical Race Theory or Career Technical Education? CRT or CTE?

We hold in our hands a critical vote on trustees who will decide the future direction of Billings Public Schools. I hope you will help us build and not burn by voting for candidates who believe in the best public education for all…Scott McCulloch, Teresa Larsen, Brian Yates and Zack Terakedis.

Thank you for your consideration and support of our schools. Mail ballots must be received by May 3.

Karen Lazetich Moses

Billings

