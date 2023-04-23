Support the amazing students and teachers of Canyon Creek School and vote yes to support the General Fund Levy. Canyon Creek School has been operating on the minimum allowable budget provided by the state for many years and has used the funds in a fiscally responsible way. Due to consistently increasing costs, the school needs additional funding to just maintain current operations heading into next school year. Without the additional funding provided by the levy, there will be a large budget deficit which will result in cuts to many areas including eliminating:

• Teacher and classified staff positions

• Sports and extracurricular programs

• Nursing and health services

• Technology services

• The purchase of curriculum, books and other educational resources

Our children deserve a school that provides them with a high quality education. Our teachers deserve a school where they are provided with the tools and support to do their jobs to the best of their ability. Our community deserves a school that is strong.

If you believe all of these things as much as I do, please join me in submitting a yes vote for the Canyon Creek School General Fund Levy.

Jason Matt

Billings