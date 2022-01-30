Letter to the editor: Support Country of Origin labeling

I am writing this letter in support of Country of Origin (COOL) labeling being reinstated for beef and pork. Most products in the U.S. require origin labeling. Beef and pork are exempt. A USDA loophole allows imported beef to be labeled “Product of USA.” Country of Origin labeling lets ranchers show their product was raised in the U.S., and lets consumers know where their meat is produced.

Let me point out what this would mean in dollars and sense. The price we received for our calves was $1 per pound less the year COOL was removed. On our ranch, if it were reinstated it would mean $700 per head added revenue. Multiply that by 300 calves sold equals $210,000. Since most of our inputs are purchased locally and our banking is local, this money would stay in central Montana. Now multiply this by all the ranches in central Montana and it turns into a big deal. All the retailers I spoke to were in favor of COOL.

COOL should not be a political issue, but I can see if the packers are using their record profits to influence politicians, then it can certainly become one.

The cattle producers in this area use best management practices to produce a safe and high-quality product. It is time for all of us, consumers and producers, to demand a fair and transparent marketing system.