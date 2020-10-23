Letter to the editor: Support Crazy Mountain land exchange

The future of hunting opportunities in Montana depends on working with landowners to ensure we protect and expand access to high-quality public lands.

That is why I urge Montanans to support the proposed land exchange on the eastern side of the Crazy Mountains. The eastern side of the Crazy Mountains has always posed formidable challenges for hunters due to checkerboarded lands and legal confusion of historic routes and trails on the eastern side of the Crazies. Currently there is legal access to only 1.5 miles of public lands suitable for hunting between Big Timber Creek and Sweet Grass Creek.

To fix this problem, landowners and others have pulled together a proposed land exchange that would consolidate public lands and eliminate some of the checkerboarding of public and private lands that has long vexed hunters. The proposed new trail will unlock over 30 miles of public lands in Amelong Creek, Dry Creek, Otter Creek and Sweet Grass Creek. New public access into these drainages will provide public land hunters new opportunities in previously inaccessible high-quality habitat. It would also allow the Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks the opportunity to better manage this habitat for wildlife conservation.