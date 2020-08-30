Letter to the editor: Support Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Citizens' Climate Lobby, MT, thanks Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Greg Gianforte and all of the hard-working, dedicated organizations and grassroots groups and citizens who helped the Great American Outdoors Act pass into law last week. This effort demonstrates the power of bipartisan work.

Just as we all cherish our national parks, we also do not want them to be harmed by the impacts of our changing climate. Most Americans support Congress taking action on climate change, an issue too urgent to get caught up in partisan politics.

Towards this end, we urge our representatives and all of the organizations and citizens of Montana to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). This bipartisan bill will drive down our carbon pollution and bring climate change under control. It will also create 2.1 million new jobs, not grow the government, and put money in peoples' pockets to spend as they see fit. For further information, please see energyinnovationact.org.

Kathleen Masis

Billings

Alexandra Amonette

Big Timber

