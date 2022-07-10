Letter to the editor: Support funding for child care and child care providers

Child care providers are not compensated fairly for their essential work creating a workforce shortage within the child care industry. As many as 73% of Montana households with young children require some form of child care arrangement away from home to allow for all available wage earners to earn a paycheck (University of Montana, 2020).

While essential, skilled, and educated, child care providers only earn an average of $11.19/hour, qualifying most of the workforce for a variety of state assistance such as SNAP benefits and Medicare (Kids Count, 2021). With such low wages, the child care industry is unable to attract and retain a qualified workforce, decreasing the availability of child care, leading to parents/guardians being forced to quit their job or reduce their hours.

Because expertise and education is similar to that of kindergarten teachers earning an average of $22.13/hour, child care providers deserve pay parity (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2021). Only with appropriate compensation, will licensed child care supply be able to meet the staggering demand in our state.

It is important to notify your local legislators to support funding for child care and child care providers. Thank your child care provider today.

Maggie Toole

Lolo