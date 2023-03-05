Montana’s marijuana industry has grown dramatically since the first medical marijuana law in 2004. From January 2022 to January 2023 the estimated recreational marijuana sales revenue was $229,254,759 with an estimated tax revenue of $45,850,952. This would not have been possible without support from conservation organizations in 2020 to pass Initiative 190.

Unfortunately, the Montana Legislature is not following the desires of the people. The 2023 Legislature is proposing to remove all Habitat Montana funding from the recreational marijuana tax revenue. This would underfund an important tool that has created areas like the Big Snowy Mountain Wildlife Management Area, which opened access to over 100,000 acres of federal public lands. We all know that Montana is facing increased development pressure. Since 1990, 1.3 million acres of agriculture and forest lands have been developed. With the price of land increasing, Habitat Montana must have proper funding to succeed. HB 462 and HB 669 are two bills looking to remove Habitat Montana’s funding. With the state having a historic surplus, now is not the time to cut funding for a program that will continue to protect our lands and way of life. Support Habitat Montana, oppose HB 462 and HB 669.