Letter to the editor: Support local food hub

As a local family doctor, I am so excited to hear about the uptick in interest in local foods. While supporting local producers strengthens our local economy, it also demonstrates a growing interest in home grown, quality foods. It has long been shown that fresh foods contain more potent nutrients and are healthier for our bodies. We also have scientific studies which continue to highlight the benefits of eating whole foods, and avoiding sugar or chemical laden processed foods. An additional benefit of buying local food is that you can actually talk with the people producing your food. Educating ourselves and our children about where food comes from is just as vital to our health. Keep supporting local.

Danielle Phillips-Dorsett, ND

Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic

Billings

